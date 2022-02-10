Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $52.12 on Monday. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,934,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,349,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,117,000 after acquiring an additional 231,896 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $231,606,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

