Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Hold

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,039. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $954.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $20.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,521,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,740,000 after purchasing an additional 384,539 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 11,252.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 347,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

