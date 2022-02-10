Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ABB (NYSE:ABB) to “Hold”

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ABB’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%, while revenues beat the same by 0.3%. The company is poised to gain from its state-of-the-art digital offering — ABB Ability — technological expertise and strong market presence in the long run. Organic growth investments and focus on cost-control measures might improve its competency over time. It is likely to gain from acquisitions it made over time. Its shareholder-friendly policies are likely to work in its favor. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. High capital expenditures might affect its profitability in the quarters ahead. Challenges related to supply chain, logistics and higher labor costs remain concerning. High tax rates are predicted to lower earnings in 2022. Foreign exchange headwinds might affect its performance.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.99.

Shares of ABB opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 141.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 288.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 4.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

