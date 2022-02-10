Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) to “Buy”

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Shares of ATEYY traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $81.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average of $89.27. Advantest has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $105.10.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

