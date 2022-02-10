Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) to “Hold”

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary 5-MeO-DMT therapies for the treatment of patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression. GH Research PLC is based in DUBLIN. “

Separately, raised their price objective on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GH Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Shares of GH Research stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66. GH Research has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $30.43.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,549,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,733,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,661,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,590,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,144,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

