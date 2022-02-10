Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to “Hold”

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Las Vegas Sands have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company reported decent fourth-quarter 2021 results, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. Revenues during the quarter beat the consensus mark but declined on a year-over-year basis. Notably, coronavirus-related woes along with low visitation affected the company. Of late, earnings estimates for 2022 have witnessed downward revisions. However, increased focus on the business model, extensive non-gaming revenue opportunities, high-quality assets and attractive property locations are likely to benefit the company. This along with some entertainment offerings in the pipeline are expected to drive profitability across the company’s properties.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CBRE Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

