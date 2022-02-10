Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Shares Up 7.1%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD) shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 18,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company has a market capitalization of C$20.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 6.76.
About Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD)
