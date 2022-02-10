ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.03

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.03 and last traded at $73.08, with a volume of 3531416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a PE ratio of 2.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. Research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,658,000 after buying an additional 164,742 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth about $1,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after buying an additional 344,388 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth about $2,095,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

