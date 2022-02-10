Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $111.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

ZBH stock opened at $120.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average of $137.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

