Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.92. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 4% to flat or $7.5-7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.10 billion.Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.800 EPS.

ZBH traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.46. The company had a trading volume of 46,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,251. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.58. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho cut Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.96.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

