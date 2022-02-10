Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Holdings Lowered by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Zscaler by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zscaler by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,794,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Zscaler by 600.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 173,427 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total transaction of $692,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total value of $2,377,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $18,518,862 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.32.

Zscaler stock opened at $280.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of -129.42 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.15.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

