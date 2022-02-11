-$0.01 EPS Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). AngioDynamics posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,882 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $12,093,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 286,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,605,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,551,000 after purchasing an additional 231,460 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 227,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.45 million, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

