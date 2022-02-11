-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Workiva reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workiva.

WK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Shares of WK traded down $3.75 on Friday, reaching $115.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Workiva has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.68.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $90,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 933,433 shares of company stock worth $140,841,960 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $2,436,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Workiva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

