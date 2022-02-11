-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) to report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.99 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CMAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CareMax during the second quarter worth $16,068,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareMax during the second quarter worth $61,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in CareMax during the second quarter worth $74,241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareMax during the second quarter worth $502,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CareMax during the second quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

CMAX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. 6,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. CareMax has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

