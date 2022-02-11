-$0.11 EPS Expected for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth $53,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 90.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.12.

OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

