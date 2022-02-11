$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.05. REV Group posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

REVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

NYSE REVG traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $14.03. 6,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,269. REV Group has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $912.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in REV Group by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in REV Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in REV Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in REV Group by 568.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 175,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.