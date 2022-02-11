-$0.14 EPS Expected for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kingsoft Cloud’s earnings. Kingsoft Cloud posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kingsoft Cloud.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 495,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after buying an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after buying an additional 1,826,545 shares during the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.05. 3,742,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,058. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $74.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.32.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

