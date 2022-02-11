$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. Rollins reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Rollins by 0.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,946,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,074,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rollins by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,385 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,495,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,472,000 after acquiring an additional 328,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,961,000 after acquiring an additional 106,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rollins by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,105,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

