-$0.23 EPS Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

JNCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 23,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $159,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock valued at $402,616. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 74.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 617,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 31,097 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,921. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $410.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

