-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). ION Geophysical reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
NYSE:IO opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $15.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.31.
About ION Geophysical
ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ION Geophysical (IO)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.