-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). ION Geophysical reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ION Geophysical in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IO opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $15.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.31.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.