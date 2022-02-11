$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Shaw Communications reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 224,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,600. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $30.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

