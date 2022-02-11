$0.35 EPS Expected for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. FVCBankcorp reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%.

FVCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

FVCB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. FVCBankcorp has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.35.

In other FVCBankcorp news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $60,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $212,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter worth about $4,846,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 263.1% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 239,922 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the third quarter worth about $1,354,000. Institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

