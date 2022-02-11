$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.21. General Electric posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.12. General Electric has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

