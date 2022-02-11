$0.77 EPS Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.81. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

CMCO stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 109,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

