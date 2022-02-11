$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. PayPal reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and have sold 28,359 shares valued at $5,109,582. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $119.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal has a twelve month low of $118.48 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

