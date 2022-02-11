$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.18. Lumentum reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.93.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $97,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,143 shares of company stock valued at $669,822. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lumentum by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after buying an additional 32,814 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Lumentum by 11.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

