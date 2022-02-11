$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will report $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $386.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $412.40 and its 200-day moving average is $391.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $312.42 and a twelve month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

