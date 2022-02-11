$1.78 EPS Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to post $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.35. Western Digital reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $10.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Western Digital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Western Digital by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $425,910,000 after buying an additional 1,213,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $335,813,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Western Digital by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $413,642,000 after buying an additional 404,321 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.54.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.