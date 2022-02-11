$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to announce earnings per share of $1.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. CME Group posted earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after acquiring an additional 164,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,075,000 after purchasing an additional 59,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.21. 380,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,283. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.32. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a 12-month low of $179.69 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

