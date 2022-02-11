$10.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to post sales of $10.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.75 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $8.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $42.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $46.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $43.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $48.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plains GP.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

PAGP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. 507,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is -327.27%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

