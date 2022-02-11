114,677 Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 114,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UP opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

