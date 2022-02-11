$142.30 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) will report sales of $142.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.00 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $286.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $586.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $587.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $690.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brooks Automation.
Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.53 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%.
Shares of AZTA stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $87.13. 3,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,261. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.76. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $70.17 and a one year high of $124.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.34.
Brooks Automation Company Profile
Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.
