1,558,474 Shares in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Bought by Highside Global Management LLC

Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,558,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,593,000. Hillman Solutions makes up approximately 7.5% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Highside Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Hillman Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $4,760,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $15,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Shares of HLMN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 8,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,203. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.