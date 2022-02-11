17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company principally in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution which delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Shares of YQ stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. 17 Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 16th. The company reported ($9.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.56) by $1.33. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 117.14% and a negative net margin of 83.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 391.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 64,470 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $667,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,035,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 255,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $117,000.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

