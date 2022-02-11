17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company principally in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution which delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “
Shares of YQ stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. 17 Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 391.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 64,470 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $667,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,035,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 255,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $117,000.
About 17 Education & Technology Group
17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.
