1,774 Shares in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,967,000 after buying an additional 161,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,911,000 after buying an additional 1,501,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after buying an additional 809,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after buying an additional 402,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 513,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 346,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

