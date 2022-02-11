1,980,000 Shares in Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,523,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $12,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $9,761,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $9,761,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,726,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,397,000.

Home Plate Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Friday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. Home Plate Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.91.

