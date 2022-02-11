$2.87 EPS Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to announce earnings of $2.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the highest is $2.94. United Parcel Service reported earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.03 to $13.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.18.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,378,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,300. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $156.59 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

