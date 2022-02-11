2,113,891 Shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Acquired by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,113,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,000. NexGen Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned approximately 0.44% of NexGen Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.04. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $6.50.
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
