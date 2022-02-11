2,113,891 Shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Acquired by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,113,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,000. NexGen Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned approximately 0.44% of NexGen Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.04. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXE shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

