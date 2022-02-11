2,186 Shares in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.4% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 407,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $138,227,000 after purchasing an additional 57,281 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 172.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 76,382 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 87.2% during the third quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 730,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $247,755,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 44.2% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,934 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $228.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.81. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.15 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

