23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Posts Earnings Results

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.16 by -0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of 56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 54.30 million. 23andMe’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ME traded down 0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,459. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is 8.15. 23andMe has a 12-month low of 3.96 and a 12-month high of 14.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ME shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 23andMe by 607.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of 23andMe by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 23andMe by 4,070.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

