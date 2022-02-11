23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Posts Earnings Results

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.16 by -0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of 56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 54.30 million. 23andMe’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:ME traded down 0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,459. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is 8.15. 23andMe has a 12-month low of 3.96 and a 12-month high of 14.75.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ME shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
About 23andMe
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 23andMe (ME)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.