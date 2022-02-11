246,121 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Purchased by GEM Realty Capital

GEM Realty Capital purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 246,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,340,000. Vornado Realty Trust makes up about 4.2% of GEM Realty Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GEM Realty Capital owned approximately 0.13% of Vornado Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,970. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.