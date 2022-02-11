25,000 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Acquired by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $545.11.
Avis Budget Group Profile
Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).
Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.