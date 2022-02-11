25,000 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Acquired by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

