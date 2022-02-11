2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWOU. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.55.

2U stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.88. 2U has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,616,000 after buying an additional 537,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,834,000 after buying an additional 298,193 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,725,000 after buying an additional 298,193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,646,000 after buying an additional 288,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,573,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,582,000 after buying an additional 95,913 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

