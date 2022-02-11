2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. 2U updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 207,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.88. 2U has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 2U stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 448.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in 2U were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TWOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

