2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. 2U updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 207,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.88. 2U has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68.
In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TWOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.
About 2U
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
