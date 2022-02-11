31,701 Shares in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $27,048,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.11. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a current ratio of 75.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.