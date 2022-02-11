3,453 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Allstate by 5.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 67,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 11.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 178,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 30.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 4.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $123.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.