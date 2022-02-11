41,778 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,997 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,621,000 after buying an additional 2,304,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,164 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,831 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAA opened at $10.56 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

