4,610 Shares in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 2,216.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $101.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.57.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

