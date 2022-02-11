468,473 Shares in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 468,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.12% of Tailwind Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWND. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 625.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 938,728 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tailwind Acquisition by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWND remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Friday. 26,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,203. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

