470,629 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 470,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,121,000. PPL comprises 0.5% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 56.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

